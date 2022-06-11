If Prophet Mohammad was alive today: Taslima Nasreen waves into ongoing row

. .

Her remarks came a day after protests erupted in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand over Nupur Sharma's remarks. The protesters are demanding her arrest and some have even called for capital punishment.

There were protests in several cities after Friday prayers over the now suspended BJP leader's comments on Prophet Mohammad. In Ranchi the protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and vandalised. Two persons succumbed to injuries after they were taken to hospital.

In Uttar Pradesh over 130 protesters from six districts have been arrested. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Some motor-cycles and carts were set on fire.