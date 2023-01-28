If our Temples have been desecrated, we must restore them on lines of Ram Mandir: Yogi Adityanath

Sanatan Dharma is India's Rashtriya Dharma and when we rise above selfishmness, we connect to Rashtriya Dharma. Our country is secure when we connect to the national religion, Yogi also said.

He made the comments while presiding over a program of the restoration and consecration of the Idol programme at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple located in Bhinmal, Rajasthan.

He further added that if our religious places have been desecrated during any period then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand Ram Mandir is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you have contributed to the construction of this grand National Temple of Lord Rama, representing the national sentiment, Yogi Adityanath also said.

The UP CM and Union Water Power Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat plant the Rudraksha.

He also said that the PM had made the entire countrymen pledge to respect their heritage and preserve it. The restoration of Lord Neelkanth's Temple against after 1,400 years on a grand scale is an example of respect and our desire to protect our heritage.

The Congress reacted to the statement and in a Tweet, Dr. Udit Raj, chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress said, 'CM Yogi said that Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India. Does this mean other religions such as Jainism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Islam and Christianity are finished?'