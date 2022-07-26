If not for Christians, Tamil Nadu would have been like Bihar: TN Speaker stirs controversy

"If Christian Fathers and Sisters were not there, Tamil Nadu would have been like Bihar. Catholic Fathers and Sisters only helped me to grow to this position today. Tamil Nadu Government is your government. You created this government. Your prayers and fasting formed this government. Catholic Christian and Christian fathers are the main reason for social justice and Dravidian model government," ANI quoted him as saying in the controversial video.

"You (Catholic Christians) do not need to depend on anyone. You list out your all problems and give it directly to Chief Minister. He will not deny anything and will sort out everything. Because Chief Minister knows you are the reason for this government. It is your government and your chief minister. I am with you in this. If Christians are removed from Tamil Nadu, there will be no development. Catholic Christians are the main reason for Tamil Nadu's development. Today's Tamil Nadu is built on you," he had stated.

Meanwhile, the BJP attacked the DMK, condemning the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker over the issue. Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president and Spokesperson Narayanan took to social media and slammed Appavu for his speech. "Is this DMK's Secularism? They have lost their claim to call themselves a secular party. Now this proves that DMK is an anti-Hindu party," he added.