New Delhi, May 06: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday backed Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over his arrest and accused the Punjab government of doing "vendetta politics". To do politics to settle personal scores through state police is a "cardinal sin", he added.

"Tajinder Bagga could be from a different party, one could have ideological differences. But Political vendetta, of @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann, to settle personal scores through Punjab police is a cardinal sin... Stop tarnishing the image of Punjab Police by Politicising it," tweeted Navjot Sidhu.

Amidst much drama BJP leader, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police, stopped by the Haryana and then handed over to the Delhi Police.

Bagga's arrest triggered a strong reaction from the BJP which accused Kejriwal of having a "dictatorial mindset" and "misusing" the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party.

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra claimed that "over 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house. It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".

In a video posted on Twitter, he alleged the Punjab Police was being "misused" against activists and not for maintaining law and order in the state.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

Following the arrest, the Punjab Police, in a statement, said "The accused was served five notices under Sections 41 A CrPC to come and join the investigation. The notices dated April 9, 11, 15, 22 and 28 were duly served upon. Despite that, the accused deliberately did not join the investigation."

"On Friday morning, by following due process of law, the accused has been arrested from his home in Janakpuri, New Delhi.

The FIR against Bagga was registered under relevant IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation).