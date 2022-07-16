ICSE Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow

The results of the ICSE will be made available on the Careers Portal of the CISCE on the website of the CISCE and through SMS, a statement from the board said.

How to Check Results Online?

Students can access the results by visiting the ClSCE's website - www.cisce.org

Steps to be followed for accessing results on CISCE's website:

1. On the home page of the CISCE's website, click on the link for results.

2. For accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results, candidates must select ICSE, from the Course option.

3. Next, the candidates need to enter their Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS. Steps to be followed for receiving the results through SMS:

. .

1. For receiving the ICSE Year 2022 Examination Results through SMS, the candidates need to type their Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box:

ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. Send the message to the number: 09248082883

3. The result will be displayed in the following format:

SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA

Recheck: The CISCE has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck of results through the CISCE's website www.cisce.ore

In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal has been made available. The Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs. 1000/- per paper per subject.

For the first time in the history of the Board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single Examination Year i.e., Semester 1 Examination held in November/December Year 2021 and Semester 2 Examination held in April/May Year 2022 for both the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Levels.

"For the computation of the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 & the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects/papers.

Candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination were required to appear for both, Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination. Therefore, the results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," the board said in a statement.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the CISCE usine the Princioal*s login ID and password.

Steps to be followed for accessing results on the CAREERS Portal:

1. On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the tile 'Semester 2 Examination'.

2. On the Menu Bar, click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Examination Results.

3. From the ICSE menu, click on 'Reports'.

4. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View / Print the School's Result Tabulation.

5. Click on the 'Comparison Table' to View / Print the same.

In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce or or call 1800-203-2414.