IB warns of big terror threat in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

In a 10 page letter the Intelligence Bureau says that there is a threat from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The agency also directed the police to put in place strict measures at the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day.

The IB also said that there should be strict entry rules at the Red Fort on August 15. The advisory by the IB also cited the Udaipur and Amarvati murders and also the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It also says that Pakistan's ISI is provoking terror groups and is giving logistic support as well to carry out a big strike in New Delhi. The use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have also not been ruled to carry out terror strikes. The UAVs have been used by terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir to carry out a terror strike on an Air Force base. The drones have also been used extensively in the Valley and Punjab to smuggle narcotics and arms and ammunition.

The IB further advises the police to strictly monitor radical groups which could orchestrate violence ahead of August 15. Stay alert to the threats of tiffin and sticky bombs, the IB also says while advising strict monitoring of areas where the Rohingya Muslims and nationals of Afghanistan and Sudan stay in the city.