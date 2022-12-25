'IB questioning people who met Rahul Gandhi on yatra': Jairam Ramesh's big claim

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Intelligence Bureau has been "interrogating" a number of people who have interacted with Rahul during the yatra, as the G2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are "rattled".

"IB has been interrogating a number of people who have interacted with Rahul Gandhi

during #BharatJodoYatra. The spooks have been asking all sorts of questions and also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him.There's nothing secretive about the Yatra but clearly G2 are rattled!," Ramesh said.

The Congress also said that it has submitted a complaint with Sohna Police Station in Haryana after "unauthorised" people, who it believes are state intelligence personnel, entered containers where yatris are staying.

"On the morning of Dec 23, some unauthorised people entered one of our containers and were caught coming out of it. I on behalf of the Bharat Yatris filed a complaint at the Sohna City PS. Copy is enclosed. Informally I gather they were state intelligence people," tweeted Congress leader Vaibhav Walia.

The Congress accused the BJP of trying to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, using many tactics and the latest being the Covid pandemic.

The attack comes after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi asking him to consider stopping the yatra amid fresh health concerns triggered by a surge in Covid cases in China.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress which started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and is currently passing through Haryana.

The Yatra has covered around 3,000 km and it will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.