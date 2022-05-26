The Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is transferred to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

The ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife, sources informed news agency PTI.

. .

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, they said. The sources said that necessary action will be initiated based on the report.

Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi. It was alleged in the media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

A daily reported that the guards in the stadium cleared the atheletes around 6.30-7.00 pm. As per the report, the issue was caused by Sanjeev Khirwar who apparently takes his dog for a walk at the facility around 7:30 pm. It came under severe criticism as netizens expressed their anguish over the government servant.