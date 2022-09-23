I2U2 nations express commitment to deepen economic ties

In the meeting, the four-nation group expressed their commitment to deepening the economic partnership among them and took stock of the projects identified under I2U2.

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Sherpas of I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA) countries met in New York on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly and expressed their commitment to deepen the economic partnership, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on Thursday.

Under I2U2, food parks would be set up in India and hybrid renewable energy/battery storage project in Dwarka, Gujarat.

The meeting was held on September 20. Dammu Ravi, secretary of economic relations, MEA participated in the meeting along with Jose W. Fernandez, US under secretary of state, Alon Ushpiz, director general, ministry of foreign affairs of Israel, and Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, minister of state, United Arab Emirates.

They also agreed to work closely with the outcome of the Leaders' Summit in July 2022.

In the first leaders' summit held in July this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joe Biden participated virtually.