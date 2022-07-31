Mumbai, July 31: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday in a land scam case in Mumbai, said that he would not be cowed down and he will not quit the Shiv Sena party led by Uddhav Thackeray.

"False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party," Raut quoted him as saying after the ED detained him on Sunday.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

"They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested," Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was brought there from his Bhandup residence.

At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, reached Raut's residence and began the searches. Shortly after 5 pm, he was brought to the ED office.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

"I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action.

"I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena," Raut added.