I voted for Shashi Tharoor and won't join BJP: Congress leader hits back at Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Congress leader's comments comes in response to Himanta's claim that grand old party's 'courageous' leaders making a beeline for the saffron camp.

New Delhi, Nov 13: Congress leader Salman Anees Soz hit back at BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma saying he voted for Shashi Tharoor and will never join BJP, even if it becomes the only party left.

"I was one of 1072 delegates who voted for Shashi Tharoor in the Congress elections. We lost but internal party democracy won. If BJP was the only party left, I wouldn't join it. It has too many bigots, cowards, and opportunists for my taste," Anees Soz said in a tweet.

Sarma, who was a Congress veteran before switching to the BJP slammed the party for electing Mallikarjun Kharge as its chief and said if Shashi Tharoor would have won the polls for the post, he would have said democracy has arrived in the Congress.

Talking about those who voted for Tharoor in the polls, Sarma said there are a lot of good-thinking people in the Congress and they will come to the BJP soon.

"These 1,000 people who voted for Shashi Tharoor, I think they would be the ones joining the BJP in six months or one year," he claimed.

Rejecting the argument that the BJP does not hold democratic internal polls, Sarma said any BJP president has to go through a democratic process and that person cannot be remote-controlled.