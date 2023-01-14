'I never take tension about such kind of films': Santoshi on 'Gandhi Godse' clash with 'Pathaan'

While 'Pathaan' will be out on January 25, 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' will be released a day later. Is Santhoshi worried about the clash? Well, the director has indicated that he is not concerned about his film having a face-off with a mega-budget flick 'Pathaan' as both films are quite different.

"Hamare film jis tarah ke subject mein ruchi lete hai, iss tareeke film dekhna pasand karte hai is very different - dono apni tarah ki film hai. toh kabhi iss cheez ka tension nahi leta. There is only focus. arjun ki nazar humesha machli ki aankh pe rehti hai. Mujhe abhi yaad aaya ki Pathaan bhi tabhi aa rahi hai. (Our film is for the kind of people who have an interest in such kind of subjects and films. Both films are quite different from each other. So I never take tension about such kind of films. It is all about focus like the way Arjun was only focused on the fish's eye. In fact, I just remembered that Pathaan is also releasing at the same time)," he is quoted as saying in an interview.

The trailer of 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' was released on Wednesday and it met with a stupendous response from the netizens. Many have hailed the director's courage to make a film on such a controversial topic.

What if Gandhi ji had survived the assassination attempt? Yes, Santhoshi has created a scenario where Gandhi ji survived the assassination attempt and then confronts Godse. The trailer and the teaser have clearly shown that it is a clash of two ideologies.

The film also stars Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and actor Chinmay Mandlekar, who was hailed for his performance in 'The Kashmir Files', as Nathuram Godse in the lead roles.