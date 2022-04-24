New Delhi, Apr 24: Rasna is one brand no 80s kid will forget. Rasna became the universal drink served at home and large gatherings from the late '70s to the early '90s.

In its over two decade history, Rasna dominated the birthday parties, known for combo of snacks that consisted of samosa, gulab jamun, biscuits and namkeen.

"80s- 90s Kid's Birthday Party Snacks," IAS officer Awanish Sharan captioned the photo. He is a 2009-batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh cadre.

Since posted, the picture got over 32,000 likes on Twitter and numerous comments, with users reliving their memories.

"80s-99s or middle class birthday party??. Hum to aaj bhi yehi dete hain sirf cake nahi hai isme....90s-80s mein to main eclairs hi baantta tha," said a twitter user.

"Best part of those Birthdays were Home made Sweets or Famous Halwai ki Mitthai. NO CAKES.

Another best and meaningful part was Lighting up the Diya to wish for long and healthy life , instead of blowing off the light (candles) which is considered a bad omen," said another.