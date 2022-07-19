"I know it's a difficult battle, but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle...I thank all the leaders for the trust they have reposed in me,'' Alva said.

The former Union minister made the comments while speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of Opposition leaders held at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence.

Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the Vice presidential election to take on NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The decision to field Alva was taken at a meeting of leaders of 17 parties at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Margaret Alva, a Congress veteran, is not new to comebacks.

Alva, 80, has a political career spanning over four decades during which she occupied several positions including a five-time Congress MP, a union minister and then governor.

The vice presidential election will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.