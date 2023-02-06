I grew up in an India…..Shashi Tharoor on criticism for praising Pervez Musharraf

"I was raised in an India where you are expected to speak kindly of people when they die. Musharraf was an implacable enemy and was responsible for Kargil but he did work for peace w/India, in his own interest, 2002-7. He was no friend but he saw strategic benefit in peace, as did we," Tharoor said while reacting to the criticism.

Soon after the former military ruler of Pakistan died, Tharoor triggered a row after he said that Musharraf, "once an impeccable foe of India, he became a real force for peace between 2002 and 2007."

"'Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease': once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007," Tharoor had tweeted.

"I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP," Tharoor, a former minister of state for external affairs had said.

However the BJP leaders, including Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrashekhar criticised Tharoor and said that the Congress finds peace in a person who 'inflicted terror a backstabbing conflict and tortured our soldiers in violation of every international law.'

"Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a 'force for peace' and develop 'clear strategic thinking'. Not withstandng many lives lost n Intl laws violated n harm caused all around, these Generals will have their admiring fans in India (sic)," Chandrashekhar, who is the minister of state for electronics and information technology tweeted.

"Pervez Musharraf architect of Kargil, dictator, accused of heinous crimes who considered Taliban & Osama as 'brothers' & 'heroes' who refused to even take back bodies of his own dead soldiers is being hailed by Congress! Are you surprised? Again, Congress ki pak parasti!" BJP's spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla said while tagging Tharoor.

He also said, 'once upon a time Musharraf hailed Rahul Gandhi as a gentleman perhaps that endears the Congress to Musharraf.'

"From 370 to Surgical Strike to doubting Balakote Congress echoed Pak line & hails Musharraf but called our own chief 'Sadak Ka Gunda'..This is Congress!!"Poonawalla also said.

About Pervez Musharraf:

Musharraf who was living in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges died at the American Hospital in Dubai on Sunday.

He passed away following a prolonged illness. Musharaff served as the President of Pakistan between 2001 and 2008. In 1999, he seized power in a military coup and served as a military dictator. He stepped down in 2008 under the threat of impeachment. He has been a controversial figure in Pakistan politics and has faced many legal cases since returning from public office.