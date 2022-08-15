I-Day 2022: PM Modi says Tribal freedom fighters kept struggle for Independence alive in every corner

Underlining that India is "the mother of democracy", Modi said the country's inherent strength comes from its diversity and the common thread of patriotism, and is unshakeable. President Droupadi Murmu has recently become the first tribal to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

PM Modi also stressed that boys and girls should be treated equally. Getting emotional, he also batted for respecting women.

He said, "Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75 year journey."

"We tend to insult women on many occasions. Honour of women is very important to fulfill the dreams of the nation. It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," he added.