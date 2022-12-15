‘I’m alive & kicking,’ actor Veena Kapoor quashes death rumours

What did Veena Kapoor say?

Issuing a statement, Veena clarified that the person who was killed is someone else and the confusion arose as the actual victim is her namesake. "This is false news. The truth is there was a Veena Kapoor and she has been murdered. But I am not that Veena Kapoor and I'm a different person. The name is the same but I stay here in Goregaon, not Juhu. I also stay with my son so that's why people thought that this is the actor Veena Kapoor," she said.

"I want to tell them that I'm alive, well, and not dead. Don't believe in fake news," she said. The 73-year-old actor has rued that the photograph, which appeared in a news report on some social media sites, had distressed her.

The senior citizen who was killed allegedly over a property dispute and the actor share the same name, which may have caused the mix-up, the Dindoshi police station officials said. A non-cognisable case for defamation was registered on the complaint of the actor, who said her photograph was used in a news report in place of that of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Veena Kapoor is best known for her work in TV shows like Meri Bhabhi, Ajooni, Bandhan Pheron Ke and many more.