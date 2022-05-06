Hyderabad’s dishonour killing: Cops promise to fast track trial, bring accused to justice

In the visuals shared, Sulthana was seen standing on the road surrounded by crowds staring at her husband's body. On Wednesday the couple were attacked and in the incident, Nagaraju died on the spot. They had known each other for several years and had married a few months back.

Sulthana tried to save her husband and she recalled that none came forward to help her. He was beaten by five members at the signal. I begged for help but none came forward. I tried to save him by covering him, but there were five people pushing me away from him and other people were beating him, she said.

She further added that Nagaraju had even told her mother that he would convert and marry me. My mother however did not listen, she added.

The police said that a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Act. The probe will be concluded soon, the police said. The police said that the fast track court would be moved soon so that the trial is completed at the earliest. The family of the deceased will be provided with monetary benefits, the police also said.

Billipuram Nagaraju, who belonged to SC-Mala Community, and Ashrin Sulthana of the Muslim community were in love for more than five years. They were classmates from school and both studied in the same school and college. She is the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed, a police statement read.

Nagaraju is murdered by the family of Ashrin Sulthana over interfaith marriage in Telangana. The killers offered him to convert to Islam.They killed him after refusing to convert. Will @KTRTRS respond to this incident like how he responded to the Hijab row, Satya Kumar of the BJP wrote on Twitter.