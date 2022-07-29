Hyderabad minor gangrape: Police file 600-page chargesheet

The chargesheet filed by the Jubilee Hills police was submitted in the Juvenile Justice Board and the Nampally metropolitan court separately. This was done since five of the accused are minors are to be tried by the juvenile court, while the sixth accused, Saduddin Malik (18) will be tried by the criminal court.

Hyderabad, July 29: The Hyderabad Police have filed a 600-page chargesheet in connection with the gangrape case of a 16-year-old girl that was reported two months.

On Tuesday the five juveniles were granted bail by the JJ Board and were released while the sixth accused obtained bail from the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.

The case was registered on May 31 three days after the incident took place. The police said that the accused had forced the minor girl to get into his Mercedes Benz car at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub on May 28. They then drove to a pastry shop where she was shifted into a Toyota Innova in which she was allegedly raped.

A case was also booked under the Information Technology Act as the accused circulated pictures and videos of the survivor while going in the car.

In addition to the chargesheet the police also enclosed the forensic reports and DNA test results collected from the accused and from the car used in the crime.