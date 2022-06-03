Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that allegations in the media on MLA's son's involvement in the case are baseless. "There were a lot of allegations in the media on MLA's son. As per the statement of the victim, CDR analysis, and the CCTV footage, he was not among those 5. We are still investigating for further evidence: Joel Davis, West Zone DCP.

He said that the victim couldn't reveal anything about culprits. "She only revealed one name and special teams were immediately formed to nab them. CCTV footage has been recovered. We've identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," the West Zone DCP added.

"For one juvenile in conflict with law, we could get specific lead. Because of nighttime, we could not apprehend him, I'm hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow. He is the son of a VIP," the officer stated.

Last Saturday, the minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside the car by five teenagers in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area.

A complaint was lodged by the Hyderabad police on Friday by the victim's father at the Jubilee Hills Police Station area. "The police have registered a case under section 354, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9 r/w 10 of POCSO Act," said Joel Davi, DCP West Zone.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao requested the state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, DGP and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take immediate and stern action in the rape case and asked them not to "spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations".