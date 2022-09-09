Hyderabad: Man dismantles mic, confronts Himanta Sarma on stage

Hyderabad, Sep 09: In a bizarre incident, a man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad.

In the video posted by news agency ANI, the man, can be seen wearing a magenta scarf - the colours of Telangana Rashtra Samithi headed by K Chandrashekar Rao.

He tried to break the mic, as Sarma looked undaunted. Authorities responded quickly and took him off the stage. While being taken away, the man raised slogans 'Jai KCR'.

The incident took place when Sarma was about to address the Ganesh festival celebrations organised by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti.

Reacting sharply to the incident, BJP leader accused the TRS party of becoming intolerant for the growing popularity of the saffron party.

"A TRS activist grabbed the mike so CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be able to address the gathering. This shows how the TRS party is becoming intolerant by the growing popularity of the BJP in their state," said BJP's NV Subhash.