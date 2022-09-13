8 killed in Hyderabad electric bike showroom fire; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Police suspect that either an e-bike or a generator placed in the showroom exploded leading to the fire.

"Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors," said Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand.

"Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the fire incident and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for kin of the deceased.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured," PM Modi tweeted.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mehmood Ali termed the incident unfortunate and said the injured have been admitted to hospital.

"Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," said Mohd Mahmood Ali.

A probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.