"All 5 juveniles along with 1 major have been arrested. Saduddin Malik is the only major. Of the accused, 4 have already been produced before Juvenile Home, the remaining 2 will be produced today," said CV Anand CP, Hyderabad City, Telangana.

The incident occurred when the girl was leaving the pub and some of the youngsters who'd met her there reportedly approached her, offered to drop her home.

The girl's father has filed a complaint and a rape case has been registered against five minors for the alleged gang rape on May 28.

On basis of a complaint from a man, a rape case has been registered against 5 minors for allegedly raping his minor daughter on May 28 in Jubliee Hills PS limits, say police. The complaint also states the girl was taken out by a few boys in a car.

The investigators registered a case under IPC Section 354 and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They then sent her for a medical examination, where she reportedly told the Bharosa centre officers about the sexual assault.