Hubbali violence mastermind arrested

Bengaluru, Apr 21: Hubbali stone-pelting master mind Wasim Pathan was taken into custody by the cops on Thursday, as per news agency ANI.

Wasim Pathan was absconding after a purported video showed him on a police official's jeep and addressing a crowd gathered outside the old Hubbali police station to register a protest against an objectionable post.

He was picked up from Mumbai on Wednesday night and brought to Hubbali on Thrusday morning, police sources said.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post.

According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

So far, the cops have arrested 126 people in connection with the case.