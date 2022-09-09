HP: 4 WB climbers on Kullu mountain missing

Shimla, Sep 9: Four climbers from West Bengal scaling Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have gone missing, a state disaster management official said on Friday.

They were identified as Abhijit Banik (43), Chinmoy Mondal (43), Dibash Das (37) and Binoy Das (31), State Disaster Management department Director Sudesh Mokhta said. The climbers went missing on Wednesday, he said.