How will the Noida Supertech twin towers be demolished? Hear it from the man who will press the button

Dutta said it is a simple process. We generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds.

The demolition is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm on August 28.

Precautions:

Dutta said that they would be around 50 to 70 metres away from the building. There will not be any danger of any sort and we are sure that the building will collapse correctly.

The blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket so that no rubble will fly past. However dust may fly he added.

In order to reduce the vibrations, impact cushions have been designed. Around 5,000 residents of the neighbouring Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will have to vacate their homes early morning. They will be allowed to return in the evening after all the safety clearances from the authorities.

Residents have been told to wear a mask, eye glasses and avoid going out during the process of demolition. Around 50 beds have also been reserved in the Felix hospital in case of any emergency.

How the towers will be demolished:

The twin-towers which are taller than the Qutub Minar will be the tallest structures to be demolished. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind around 35,000 cubic metres of debris. This would take at least three months to be cleared.

The demolition was to take place on August 21, but the authorities in Noida requested for the date to be extended to August 28. The twin towers are being demolished due to grave violations of building norms.

The Supreme Court had observed that this was the result of the nefarious complicity between the Noida Authority and Supertech while ordering the demolition of the buildings. The cost of the demolition would be borne by Supertech and would take place under the supervision of the Noida Authority and expert body the Central Building Research Institute.

The order was passed after a batch of petitions were filed by homebuyers for and against the August 11 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing the two buildings within four months and refund the money to the apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court said that the demolition should take place on August 28. It however added that a grace time of seven days until September 4 may be given to take into account any marginal delay due to weather or technical glitches.