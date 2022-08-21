"At a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youth are unemployed, the central government along with all the state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead they are fighting with the whole country. Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI ED. How will the country progress in this way?"," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen. The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders.

The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

The AAP claimed it was a ploy by the BJP which "fears" Arvind Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.