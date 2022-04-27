How Vijay Babu sexually exploited Malayalam actress? Victim explains in detail in viral letter

She has accused him of raping her several times between March 13 and April 14. On the other side, Babu, on Facebook live, has named the victim while countering her allegations. It has to be noted that disclosing the identity of victims in such offence is punishable as per the law.

Meanwhile, the actress/victim has posted a letter on the Facebook group named Women Against Sexual Harassment, explaining the ordeal she went through in the last two months. She has accused him of engaging her in a sexual act without her consent and shooting her nude video to blackmail her. Read on for the letter.

I am an actress in the Malayalam film industry for the past few years. Actor and Producer Vijay Babu who runs the company FRIDAY FILM HOUSE has physically assaulted me including sexually exploiting me from the dates 13/03/22 - 14/ 04/2022.

I have known him for few years in the industry and had worked together with him for a movie. Through this time he gained my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a newcomer in the film industry with no proper guidance. He behaved like my saviour for my personal and professional problems but under the guise has sexually exploited me. His modus operandi was pulling me into the trap with the role of a saviour cum friend cum lover, thereafter intoxicating me and sexually abusing me.

Whenever I was conscious, I denied consent for engaging in sex. But for him, it was never an issue and disregarding my protest he has raped me several times during the past 1 ½ months. He intoxicated me with alcohol and always used to force me to take happy pills but I denied it. When I was incapable of saying yes or no consciously, he used my body as a tool for his pleasure.

He has forced himself on me and even forced me into oral sex in a car against my will. I was in a state of shock, incapable to talk or respond. Each time I tried to run away from this trauma, he would come after me with false promises of marriage. There are also several witnesses to the trauma he has put me through.

Every time we met, he used to offer me characters in his upcoming films. But that wasn't my intention. I was under his control and was scared to speak up because of the clout, influence and power he wielded in the film industry. It was a trap to use me. He was even controlling over my career and films. One day for denying sex he stamped forcefully on my stomach when I was on my period.

He spit sputum on my face and forced himself on me against my will. I was too traumatised to realise what was happening at that time but today I realise I was subjected to rape. He even forced sex when I was on periods was never concerned about my physical health. He was like a monster to me.

I was weeping inside with the fear to talk about it because of his clout in the film industry. I got to know that there are several other women who has been subjected to this trap by Vijay Babu. He has recorded a nude video of mine and threatened me with its consequences and also threatened my life . I fear for his blackmail and for my safety.

I am not keeping my mouth shut anymore. I can't take this pain anymore. I strongly believe I will get justice for the sexual and physical assaults I have gone through by Vijay Babu. No one should go through this pain and trauma anymore in their life. I ask all the women who had this experience from him and are silenced to speak up because together we can stop him from exploiting another girl.

I will take strict legal action against those who victim shame me or attack me personally on social media or otherwise try to tarnish my image and identity.