How to download Digilocker documents on Whatsapp? Step by step guide

New Delhi, May 23 : In a major initiative to make government services accessible, inclusive, transparent, and simple, MyGov today announced that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service.

This includes creating and authenticating their Digilocker account, and downloading documents including PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate all on WhatsApp.

The centre has been working for Ease of Living through Digital India. In this context, the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure governance and government services at the fingertips of citizens. MyGov Helpdesk will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance, starting with Digilocker services.

The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes.

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by simply sending 'Namaste or Hi or Digilocker' to the WhatsApp number 91 9013151515.

Since its launch in March 2020, the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp has served as a critical instrument in fighting COVID-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of COVID-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads.

So far, over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked across the country.

With new additions like Digilocker, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive.