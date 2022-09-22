How this RPF jawan saved a man from getting crushed by a high-speed train (Watch)

CCTV footage of the incident shows the man, who got stuck in a gap between a moving train and a platform, being saved by alert the RPF officer on duty.

Jaipur, Sep 22: Not all superheroes wear capes. This saying surely came true for a man who got stuck between a moving train and a platform and had probably lost all hope in that moment. However, a brave Railway Police Force (RPF) constable immediately rushed to action and saved the passenger from being overrun by the train moving at high speed through Dausa Railway Station in Rajasthan.

The man had accidentally fallen into the gap between the moving train and the platform. Thankfully, the constable on duty noticed this and sprung into action in a flash of a second and managed to pull the man to the safety of the platform.

The Indian railways hailed the presence of mind of the RPF constable Subhash and his efforts in saving the life of the man on its social media platforms and shared the CCTV footage of the whole episode, which later went viral.

"Constable Subhash Chandra saved a passenger from the jaws of death when he got the train stopped and helped the fallen passenger come out from the gap between the platform and moving train at Dausa Railway Station," posted Indian Railways on Koo app.