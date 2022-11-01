How the flame of Azadi was kept ablaze by the tribal community: PM Modi explains

He remembered the massacre of November 17, 1913 in Mangarh and said that it was an example of extreme cruelty by British rule in India.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said that Mangarh is a symbol of tapasya, sacrifice, bravery and sacrifice of "our tribal bravehearts." "Mangarh is a shared heritage of the people of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," he said. The Prime Minister paid tributes to Govind Guru whose death Anniversary fell on 30th October.

Mangarh Hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the freedom struggle where Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British, more than 1.5 lakh Bhils rallied at Mangarh Hill on November 17, 1913 under the leadership of Govind Guru. Britishers opened fire at this gathering, leading to Mangarh Massacre where approximately 1500 tribals were martyred, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Govind Guru Represented India's Traditions and Ideals

PM Modi said that Govind Guru spent the last years of his life here, and his energy and knowledge can still be felt in the soil of this land. The Prime Minister said that the development not only resulted in an improvement of the life quality of the local people but also led to the propagation of the teachings of Govind Guru. "Great freedom fighters like Govind Guru were the representative of India's tradition and ideals.

"Govind Guru lost his family but never lost his heart and made every tribal person his family," he pointed out.

The PM said that Govind Guru fought against Britishers for the rights of the tribal community, while campaigning against the ills of his own community as he was a social reformer, spiritual leader, a saint and a leader. "His intellectual and philosophical aspect was as vibrant as his courage and social activism," the Prime Minister said.

Remembering the massacre in Mangarh, the Prime Minister said, "On one hand we had the innocent Tribals who were seeking independence while on the other hand, it was the British colonial rulers who after surrounding the hills of Mangarh, massacred more than one thousand five hundred innocent men, women, elderly and children in broad daylight."

India correcting the mistakes...

The Prime Minister stated that such a significant and impactful event of the freedom struggle could not find its place in the history books due to unfortunate circumstances. The Prime Minister exclaimed, "In this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India is filling this void and correcting the mistakes that were made decades ago." PM Modi emphasised that "India's past, history, present and India's future will never be complete without the tribal community."

According to him, every page of the story of India's freedom struggle is filled with tribal valour.

Larka Andolan

The Prime Minister recalled about Santhal Sangram which was fought under the leadership of Tilka Manjhi and Larka Andolan under the leadership of Budhu Bhagat. He said that Sidhu-Kanhu Kranti energised the nation and Bhagwan Birsa Munda inspired everyone with his patriotism.

"You will not find any patch of time starting from the beginning of slavery centuries ago, till the 20th century when the flame of Azadi was not kept ablaze by the tribal community", the Prime Minister said. He mentioned Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh. In Rajasthan, even before that, the Adivasi Samaj stood with Maharana Pratap. "We are indebted to the tribal community and their sacrifice. This samaj has preserved India's character in nature, environment, culture and traditions. Today is the time for the nation to thank them by serving them", the Prime Minister said.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

The Prime Minister informed that on 15th November, the country is going to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. "The Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is an endeavour to educate the masses about the history of tribals in the freedom struggle", he said. PM Modi noted that special museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being built across the country to take the history of tribal society to the masses. He further added that this grand legacy will now become a part of the thought process and provide inspiration for the younger generations.