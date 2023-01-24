How the BBC documentary on PM Modi is being used as propaganda material

Despite the Indian government denouncing the documentary, several Muslim student groups and political groups are screening the BBC's propaganda documentary in a bid to show that PM Modi as the head of the Gujarat state in 2002 let the riots take place after a Muslim mob burned down a train killing 59 pilgrims returning from Ayodhya.

New Delhi, Jan 24: There has been widespread outrage following the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A complaint has been filed against the Jawaharlal Nehru Student Union after it was decided that the BBC documentary on PM Modi will be aired. The JNU administration had urged the Union not to go ahead with the screening

The BBC's documentary is clearly an attempt to make PM Modi appear anti-Muslim. It is also an attempt to set the stage for the 2024 elections.

Those screening the documentary have a clear agenda to it. The Students Islamic Organisation members who have been involved in mobilising mobs for the anti-CAA protests which led to the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in February 2020 were involved in screening the documentary at the Hyderabad Central University, an OpIndia report said.

The SIO was founded by the Jamaat-e-Islami in 1982 after the breaking away of the Students Islamic Movement of India in 1981.

Last week the Centre said in an affidavit before the Supreme Court that the activities of the outlawed Students Islamic Movement of India continue to function secretively and receive funds. The objective of the organisation is to establish Islamic rule in India and under no circumstances can be permitted to subsist.

The report also says that the Opposition leaders in India are also using this propaganda material on the PM. Many rather would have foreign intervention coupled with the Muslims are scared narrative to try and defeat the PM in 2024.

Meanwhile a complaint has been filed against the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union for displaying forbidden content on the campus.

This development comes a day after the JNU administration requested students to cancel the BBC docuseries on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The documentary is due to be screened today.

The complaint was filed by advocate and activist, Vineet Jindal at the Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday morning after he learnt that the student union had planned on showing the documentary series titled, India: The Modi Question.

Jindal said the the the primary objective behind the documentary was to sow discord in the country and discredit the Prime Minister.

"We all know about the documentary has already been banned in India but even after this basic purpose of making this documentary sheer agenda is to create and disrupt harmony between the communities as well as bring disgrace to the highest leader of the world Narendra Modi. Now, after the movie getting banned in India, there are a few people involved in Anti-national and anti-social activities, including some people in JNU who are supporting these kinds of acts which are against the law", Jindal also said.