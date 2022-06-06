How safe is national security in Arvind Kejriwal’s hands

Soon after he became chief minister, he supported rights of Kashmiris to decide their political future but sensing mood of the nation, backtracked later and voted for abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. But his pro-separatist leanings remained alive. Not only he rallied behind Kanhaiya Kumar, a JNU student leader who gave a call for Azadi for Kashmir and for breaking India into pieces during an event on Feb 9, 2016 but also refused to give sanction to prosecute him and other rabble rousers for more than a year. He also mocked at genocide claims of Kashmiri pundits during their purge from valley in 1990s but has now been vociferously supporting Pundits and others being targeted in valley.

Never the one to lose sight of his Muslim constituency, he opposed CAA, calling it communal and unnecessary and stood by Shaheen Bagh squatters. His tactical silence during 2020 communal riots while his councilor Tahir Hussain led riot and his ambiguous stand during 2022 Jahangirpuri riots in which Md Ansar and Md Aslam have been indicted as main conspirators, are no brainer. He has come out quite strongly in support of his MLA Amanullah Khan who was arrested for inciting riot during demolition drive. Imagine how he would handle crime and communal riots if he were in charge of police.

His suspected sympathy for Khalistanis is again a matter of concern. His silence on Republic Day vandalism at Red fort in 2021 was deafening but he was quick to blame BJP for the incident. Significantly, in a letter released by Sikhs for Justice, a US-based Khalistan outfit, its spokesman Gurupatwant Singh Pannu claimed that AAP had used Khalistani fund to win Punjab elections and it was time now for chief minister Mann to repay the gratitude by allowing referendum for Khalistan to take place in the state. This may or may not be true but the spurt in attempts by Khalistanis to convey their separatist intent is quite evident. On Dec 23, last year, bombs were exploded in district court at Ludhiana by Babbar Khalsa activists and on May 9, 2022, intelligence headquarters at Mohali was attacked with rocket by volunteers of Khalistan Zindabad Force who had also caused a blast at Tarn Taran. Those who were arrested have revealed that smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and fake currency from Pakistan are on increase and ISI is using the drug cartel to facilitate Khalistanis and terrorists to enter India illegally through Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu.

Sad for Kejriwal, he could not misuse police in Delhi for handling crime and law and order and harassing his opponents. But he soon got an opportunity to do so in Punjab. And, see the consequence. The security of singer Sidhu Moose Wala of Congress was withdrawn and next day he was murdered. But his best was reserved for Tajinder Bagga, a Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha national secretary from Delhi. Bagga was arrested from his residence by 50 Punjab police cops in a case registered in Mohali for reacting angrily to Kejriwal's remark on film 'Kashmir files'. The message in Bagga's arrest is for all critics of Delhi chief minister to remember. You speak ill of him and Punjab police will come running to put you behind bars in their state.

Kejriwal is a quick learner, for all states abuse police with impunity. But he must realise, power is fickle and so is the loyalty of police to the master.

Amar Bhushan worked with the Research and Analysis Wing for 24 years after briefly serving in the BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. He served as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat before he retired in 2005.

