How PM Modi has been celebrating Constitution Day since 1999? In Pics

PM Modi's handwritten letter on Constitution Day

The first available material about PM Modi celebrating Constitution Day was in 1999. A picture of his handwritten message in Gujarati has gone viral.

'50 years of Constitution are complete. A nationwide discussion is needed on whether our Kartavya or our rights can lead the nation forward. How can nation-building become a mass movement in the next century?' PM said in the letter.

CM Modi organized the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010

To mark 60 years of the Constitution, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi organized the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010.

Gujarat's Surendranagar saw a historic procession, led by a giant replica of the Constitution atop an elephant.

Modi released ‘Bharat Nu Samvidhan’

In 2011, then Gujarat CM Modi released 'Bharat Nu Samvidhan' - a Gujarati version of the Constitution of India.

Modi believed that publishing the Indian Constitution in the local language would help people understand the laws of the nation better and convey its inbuilt spirit.

Indian Constitution to be showcased in Parliament

Since 2015, under PM Modi's leadership, the Constitution Day celebration is held every November 26th in honor of the Indian Constitution's adoption.

The Indian Constitution will also be showcased at the Central Constitution Hall and Gallery in the New Parliament building.

PM Modi bows down to Constitution

Before assuming his second term as Prime Minister in 2019, PM Modi bowed to the Constitution in Parliament's Central Hall.

The celebrations this year

This year, the Prime Minister will launch new initiatives under the e-court project, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The e-court project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology enabled courts, the statement pointed out. The initiatives being launched by Prime Minister Modi include 'virtual justice clock', 'JustIS' mobile app 2.0, digital court and 'S3WaaS' websites.