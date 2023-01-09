How PFI conspired to disrupt PM Modi's Bihar rally

The agency said that the accused persons had bathed at Phulwarisharif in Patna on July 11 last year and had planned on carrying out acts of terror and violence. They took shelter at Ahmad's place and used the rented home to hold conspiracy meeting and undergo terror training.

The four also raised funds and recruited other terrorists and encouraged them to work towards establishing the Islamic Caliphate by 2047.

Md Jalaluddin Khan, Noorduddin Zangi, Arman Malick (alias Imteyaz Anwer) and Athar Parvej were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 121, 121A, 122, 153A and 153B and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The first breakthrough in the case took place on July 11 2022 when two people, Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jalaluddin were nabbed during the raids conducted by the Bihar police. The police had seized several incriminating documents related to the Popular Front of India which was recently banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The case was then transferred to the NIA which began probing the matter on July 22 2022.

The PFI was banned after the NIA carried out massive all India raids along with the Enforcement Directorate. Several of the PFI's affiliates were also banned following the raids.