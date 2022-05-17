How Pak is fooling the world by using its derivatives, The Resistence Front, Lashkar-e-Khalsa

Taking into consideration the new tactic by Pakistan, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah directed the Jammu and Kashmir police as well as the security agencies to refrain from using names of new terror groups in the Union Territory. The are only derivatives of Pakistan based globally proscribed groups created by the ISI to spread the narrative of home grown terror in the Valley.

The directive came after intelligence inputs suggested that the Pakistan groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad-Mohammad have not been taking credit for the attacks as they are under pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Since Pakistan continues to remain in the Grey List, the ISI has told its main terror groups to lie low.

This is one of the main reasons why the main groups which continue to operate in the Valley have not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Earlier this week a lesser known group called as the Lashkar-e-Islam has threatened the Kashmir pandits to leave the Union Territory.

In a letter addressed to the president of the migrant colony the group has asked all migrant and RSS agents to leave or face death. The letter also said that there is no space for Kashmiri Pandits who want another Israel in Kashmir to kill Kashmiri Muslims.

'Double, triple your security, be ready for target killing. You will die,' the letter also reads.

The letter came days after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat. He was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. The attack took place at the Tehsildar's office in central Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this appears to be an off-shoot of the The Resistence Front, which is a proxy for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba had created the The Resistence Front (The Resistence Front) which was the localised version of the group. Now with the heat high on the TRF, the name of the outfit has been changed, the official also said.