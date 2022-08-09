CPI MP Binoy Viswam said the events in Bihar indicate that a change is underway. "Bihar conveys the message of far reaching change in Indian politics. It's final outcome depends up on the level of insight expected from the important players. The left will definitely play the responsible role in its consistant fight against RSS-BJP (sic)," said Viswam in a tweet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as "NDA's Chief Minister" to stake claim to form a new government after being declared, unanimously, the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance.

After the JD(U) meeting, Kumar drove to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation from where he returned to his residence, stopping for a while to inform the large posse of journalists "it was decided at the party meeting that we quit the NDA. I have, therefore, resigned as the NDA's Chief Minister".

Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of MPs and MLAs of his JD(U) where ally BJP was accused of "backstabbing".

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has termed the Kumar's move as a "good start" towards taking a stand against BJP by political parties and people. While talking to mediapersons in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, "It's a good start. On this day, the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon, political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP."

Trinamool Congress welcomed former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to end an alliance with the BJP, saying no political party in NDA is safe.

"No political party in NDA is safe with an alliance partner like the BJP. The BJP does not believe in smaller or regional parties' existence," TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said. He then accused the saffron party of trying to wipe out regional parties even "if they are their allies."

"Such a development was waiting to happen," he added. Referring to the change of guard in Maharashtra, Ray said BJP's "grab all politics" will be the reason for its "doom in the coming days".