His posts regularly trend on Twitter and become talk of the town. Now, he has posted a clip of nature taking revenge on humans.

New Delhi, Aug 24: Industrialist Anand Mahindra is one of the rare public personalities in India who is not only active on Twitter but also tweets interesting posts.

In the video, three men are cutting down a massive tree apparently in a forest. As it falls down, one among the three is tossed up in the air and he falls down to the ground.

"If you cut down trees, they won't take it lying down, [sic]" Anand Mahindra captioned the post. The message he is trying to convey is about deforestation.

The clip, which was originally posted from an account called Viral Meme Guy, has garnered over 6.5 lakh views till the story went for publishing.

Responding to the clip, a user said, "I hope everyone seeing this understands the danger of cutting trees OR branches off your trees. I had a similar accident which knocked me off my ladder flat on my back. Hit my head and couldn't breathe for a minute. Minor concussion. The physics are tricky folks. [sic]"

Another user tweeted, "It's really not funny, there were grave mistakes made, and this could have been and frequently is fatal, it's a real miracle no one was killed, I personally know of several people who have been killed or maimed making this mistake. Dude is lucky.[sic]"

"That's why you shouldn't chop trees down without experience, some understanding of physics, and a dash of common sense, [sic]" a third one wrote.