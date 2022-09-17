How Modi govt’s efforts to conserve wildlife have brought positive results

The coverage of Protected Areas which was 4.90% of country's geographical area in 2014 has now increased to 5.03%.

This includes an increase in Protected Areas in the country from 740 with area of 1,61,081.62 sqkms. in 2014 to present 981 with an area of 1,71,921 sqkms.

Forest and tree cover has increased by 16,000 square kms in the last four years. India is among the few countries in the world where forest cover is consistently increasing.

There has also been an increase in number of community reserves. From just 43 in 2014 their numbers are more than 100 in 2019.