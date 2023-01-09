How MHA is going on a rampage to weed out the inner rot in Jammu and Kashmir

The ban on the The Resistence Front was an important (TRF) one since this off-shoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was primarily responsible for putting out hit-lists and targeting civilians.

New Delhi, Jan 09: The Ministry of Home Affairs in the past week has banned several terror groups and individuals in the wake of civilian killings being reported in large number.

The MHA has over the years taken a host of measures to bring peace in the Valley. Post the abrogation of Article 370 there has been a sustained effort by Pakistan to disrupt peace and spread panic in Jammu and Kashmir

Sources tell OneIndia that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set in motion a plan which focuses entirely on stopping the killing of civilians. The issue has been under discussion, but following the killings of Hindus in Rajouri, it was decided to revamp the Village Defence Groups in a big way. Every member of the Village Defence Groups have been equipped with .303 rifles and 100 rounds of ammunition. The government has also decided to equip them with SLR rifles.

This committee was set up almost 30 yers back when the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir was at its worst. However over the years, the group diminished and following the attack in Rajouri, it was decided to revamp them in a big way.

In addition to this the MHA has declared the The Resistence Front, People's Anti-Fascist Front as terror groups. While the The Resistence Front is an off-shoot or derivative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the PAFF is part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. Further the MHA also declared Ijaz Ahmed, as a terrorist. He was the recruiter-in-chief for the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir or ISJK.

The source cited above also said that with the heat on Pakistan increasing and the country plunging into a horrific economic crisis, it is trying to divert attention by upping activities in Jammu and Kashmir. With the security forces being given a free hand in the Valley to knock down terror, the new strategy adopted by these outfits is to target civilians. Post the abrogation of Article 370, terror groups sponsored by Pakistan are getting increasingly frustrated and this has resulted in them targeting civilians in a bid to create fear.

The psy-ops being undertaken by these Pakistan sponsored terror groups has also been a matter of major concern. The releasing of hit-lists of Hindus and pro-India journalists and officials are also part of the operation to create a sense of fear among the public in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to banning individuals and organisations, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also undertaken a major exercise to weed out the rot from within the system. The administration has identified several rogue government employees who have been leaking information to terrorists. Under 311(2)(C) of the Constitution, the administration has suspended several government employees including jail authorities for indulging in anti-national acts. It was found that the hit-lists that were being prepared of the Kashmiri Pandit government employees were provided by such employees.