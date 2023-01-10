How many steps should elderly walk for healthy heart?

Considering the sudden spike in the number of heart attacks in recent times, the study brings much hope and a solution that is easy for most to exercise. There has been a frightening increase in the number of such cases in the country and the onslaught of cold wave has made matters worse in northern India.

Everyone knows the benefits of brisk walk but now there is a study that talks about the exact number of steps that can help the heart health of those over 60 years of age. Yes! A recent study has found that an elderly person can significantly reduce to almost half the risk of cardiovascular diseases and the number is not 10,000 steps. The study says that anywhere from 6,000 to 9,000 steps on a daily basis is good enough to cut down the risk by half in those above 60.

The study found that when compared to those who walked 2000 steps per day, individuals walking between 6,000 and 9,000 steps per day had a reduced risk of CVD including heart attacks and strokes, by 40 to 50 per cent.

The new study reports of findings of eight prospective studies using health data from 20,152 individuals, spanning across 43 countries, with an average age of 63.2 years (plus or minus 12 years) with 52 per cent women.

Walk more to lower risk of heart attacks, strokes

According to the study, for every 1,000 steps added, there was a significant decrease in the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This was especially valid in the individuals who walked less than 3,000 steps a day currently and the increase in their steps drastically improved their results.

"There was no upper limit at which there was no additional benefit in our study. Each incremental increase was associated with lower heart disease risk in older adults," said Dr Amanda Paluch, a physical activity epidemiologist and kinesiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who leads the Steps for Health Collaborative, in an interview to Medical News Today.

The analysis saw a progressive reduction in CVD risk for people walking as many as 15,000 steps a day. Since the original studies went no higher than that, Dr Paluch said that her analysis offers no insights regarding the possible benefits of taking more than 15,000 steps a day.

The reality behind 10,000 steps a day:

Ask any health conscious person about the minimum number of steps one should walk for a healthy lifestyle, and almost without blinking, the unanimous answer is 10,000 steps. The number 10K has taken an acceptance worldwide and with pedometers and smart watches celebrating this feat too, the number is what has begun to differentiate an active lifestyle from a sedentary one. However, the new study busts this belief.

The study suggests that people hoping to lower their risk of CVD may consider setting goals that feel more attainable than the often-cited 10,000-steps-a-day target, which was not based on scientific research. It was originally promoted as part of a marketing campaign first promoted in 1964 and dates back to Japan.

While it is true that the more steps, the better - the most important thing is to increase one's step count.

How to get started with walking:

So, if you are someone who is planning to incorporate walking in your everyday activity, invest in a good pair of walking shoes. You don't need a special device to count your steps, the smart phones these days have the step counting feature so just a little exploration and you can find how to get your mobile phone to count your steps.

Second most important thing to remember as a beginner is keeping small, achievable goals.

Dr Paluch recommends starting by increasing your number of steps by 500-1,000 steps per day and work your way up from there, increasing your goal every 1-2 weeks.

"Additionally, start with lower intensity walking and as you become more comfortable over the weeks, gradually pick up the pace to a moderate intensity where your heart rate is moderately elevated."

A good way to know if you are walking too fast or putting too much pressure on yourself is by 'talk test' - where you can still talk but not sing during your walk.

Remember to consult a medical expert in case of any confusion, condition or complication. The information in the article here should be used as a substitute for medical advice.