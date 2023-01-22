How many seats will BJP win from UP in next Lok Sabha poll? Here's what Akhilesh Yadav says

Saffron party's national leader should visit two medical colleges to understand how many seats will the BJP win, Yadav said.

Lucknow, Jan 22: The BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha elections in the next general polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted on Sunday.

"BJP is baar ho sakta hai saari 80 seats haar jaaye (BJP might taste defeat in all 80 seats)," PTI quoted Yadav as saying. "The party that claimed to rule for decades -- its leader said that it will be there for (the next) 50 years -- is now counting its days. Its national president should visit two medical colleges in the state and he will understand how many seats they are going to win," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.