"I want to ask the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister...they (youngsters) came on the streets due to Modi's wrong decision. How many (protesters') homes will you demolish with bulldozers? We don't want you to demolish anyone's home," Owaisi said.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government over the 'Agnipath' scheme, Owaisi on Sunday tweeted: " Modi government is playing with Nation's security, deceived lakhs of youth who wanted to join the Honourable profession to serve the country."

In another tweet, Owaisi said: "Modi's Minister @kishanreddybjp says #Agniveers will be trained as drivers, dhobis etc Serving in army is a prestigious profession with no parallel. These men are willing to kill or get killed for India. If they wanted to be drivers, etc why would they spend 4 years in army?"

"It's clear that BJP sees Agniveers as nothing but chowkidaars on hire. @pmoindia is playing with India's security and destroying the future of youth," Owaisi said in another tweet.

On the bulldozer demolition drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government against alleged rioters, Owaisi said in Prayagraj, Afreen Fatima's (activist) house was demolished, which was in her mother's name.

"Why did you demolish? Because her father organised a protest. That's why it was demolished. Court will decide if he organised it or not", Owaisi added.