How made in India VSHORADS will help Indian Army guard the borders with China

These would be deployed at the northern borders with China. The DAC is chaired by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved the procurement of 500 HELINA anti-tank guided missiles and the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles.

The Ministry of Defence said that three acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 4,276 crore have been accorded acceptance of the necessity (AoN)

The council accorded the AoN for the procurement of HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, launchers and associated support equipment. This would be integrated with the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The missile is an essential part of the weaponisation of the ALH and will go a long way in countering the threats from the enemy. This induction would go a long way in strengthening the offensive of the Indian Army.



VSHORADS:

VSHORADS is a man portable air-defence system

It incorporates several novel technologies which would also include miniasturised reaction control system and integrated avionics

The design has been optimised to ensure easy portability

The systems meant to neuttralise low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges, propelled by a dual thrust solid motor

Further the DAC also accorded the AoN for the procurement of VSHORADS (IR Homing) missile system under the Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO). This is an important move given the ongoing developments along the northern borders. Due to this there is a need to focus on effective air defence weapon systems. These are man portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain.

"The procurement of VSHORADS as a robust and quickly deployable system will strengthen the air defence capabilities," the Ministry of Defence said.

Further the DAC also granted approval for the procurement of the BrahMos Missile Launcher and fire-control system for the Shivalik class of ships and Next Generation Missile Vessels for the Indian Navy. With the introduction of the same, these shops would have an enhanced capability to carry out maritime strike operations interdicting and also destroying enemy warships and merchant vessels.