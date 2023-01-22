How Kangana Ranaut fought all odds during filming of 'Emergency'? Actress opens up

In a post shared on her Instagram, the actress revealed that she mortgaged all her properties for the movie. The actress also spoke about the health issues that she went through during the shooting of 'Emergency'.

"As I wrap Emergency as an actor today.... a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion... It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it...From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested ...., [sic]" she said on Instagram.

Explaining why she did not speak about the difficulties during the shooting, but now, Kangana said, "I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn't share all this, honestly because i didn't want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain ....[sic]"

She added," At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that's not true ...You must work hard that's given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn't break ...[sic]"

The actress then describes the moment as her "rebirth". Hold on to yourself till you can ... you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn't...... if you break and shatter in pieces ... celebrate... Because it's time for you to reborn ...It's a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before... Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me ... P.S all those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now ... I would have not shared all this if I wasn't ...please don't worry, I only need your blessings and love, [sic]" the actress concludes.

'Emergency' is directed and produced by Kangana herself. It is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency in which Ranaut will be seen in the role of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Praising Kangana for her indomitable spirit, co-actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest Kangana! Your note here touched my heart in a very inspirational manner... You are unstoppable. Your brutal honesty towards yourself is your biggest strength! Keep going! Love and prayers always."

In the upcoming flick 'Emergency', Anupam Kher will be seen in the role of political leader JP Narayan. Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade are part of the flick.