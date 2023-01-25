How India’s National Anthem helped officials nab a Bangladeshi

A Bangladeshi national was caught at the airport and arrested on Monday after Indian immigration officials asked him to sing the National Anthem, which he failed to do.

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Indian National Anthem came to the rescue of the immigration officials at the Coimbatore airport.

Hussain after obtaining a passport had left for the UAE. He then planned on returning to India and settling down permanently

G Anwar Hussain, 26 is a native of Balpur in Bangladesh. Hussain landed in the city airport Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight. When asked he produced an Indian passport, which showed that he was a resident of Kolkata. The officials became suspicious as he did not land in Kolkata.

When, he was questioned, he began giving contradictory answers. He even produced his Aadhaar card and birth certificate which were both issued by the Government of India.

During all this Immigration officer, M Krishnasree suddenly asked Hussain to sing the National Anthem.Unable to sing the National Anthem, he confessed he was a native of Bangladesh.

The inquiry has revealed that Hussain had come to Avinashi in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu in 2018. Here he worked as a tailor with an apparel unit until 2020. Reports said that during this period he visited Bengaluru and got a fake birth certificate made with the help of some agents. Later on he obtained an Aadhaar card.

He then submitted the Aadhaar card and other forged documents in Kolkata following which he secured a passport. After getting these documents made, he left for United Arab Emirates, where he worked as a tailor. He returned on Monday with the intention of settling down in Avinashi.

A case has been registered against him by the Peelamedu police after he was handed over to them by the immigration authorities. Cases have been booked under the sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport Act. The police arrested Hussain on Monday and produced him before a judicial magistrate following which he was remanded in judicial custody. He is lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.