How IAMC, Muslim Brotherhood reward Indian journalists to drum up an anti-India rhetoric

New Delhi, Jun 24: Jammu and Kashmir has for long witnessed this problem, but in the past few years the propaganda channels comprising journalists, activists and journalists are drumming up an anti-India rhetoric across the nation.

Groups such as the IAMC, Muslim Brotherhood have been drumming up an anti-India rhetoric through their paid journalists, activists and NGOs

The reference was being made to the awards distributed by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) to some Indian journalists who have often drummed up an anti-India rhetoric. To be sure, the IAMC, an Indian-American Muslim body had on June 23 praised Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives that condemns India for the alleged human rights violation of minorities in particular the Muslims. The IAMC commended Omar whose resolution is unlikely to see the day of the light given the vindictive approach being adopted by her and the fact that she has openly sided with Pakistani officials on the issue of India.

This is not for the first time that the IMAC has been in the news. DisinfoLab released a series of tweets on the outfit after former Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari took part in an event organised by the IMAC.

Former VP Ansari & Actor Swara Bhaskar participating in an event by IAMC to 'save pluralism' on #RepublicDay They may not know: IAMC paid money to get India black-list by the US is linked with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) & Linked with the fraud in name of Covid crisis, DisinfoLab a separate legal entity with the motive of unveiling fake news and propaganda that intended to create turmoil to people said.

The founder of the IAMC, Sheik Ubaid and member Malik Mujahid have been heads of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) which is the US front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan.

DisinfoLabs has said that ICNA has established links with groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The IAMC has in the past too spread fake news against India and has been slapped with the stringent provisions of the UAPA in 2021.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that groups such as a IAMC and Muslim Brotherhood have for long run a propaganda campaign against India. These groups through their sponsored journalists, NGOs and activists make it a point to comment on every issue in India and make it seem as this is the voice of the nation.

Take for instance the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The OIC has made it a point to comment on almost all India related issues. In May, India hit out at the grouping after it commented on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir which would pave the way for elections to be held.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.