How forces who gunned down 100 terrorists in six months are safeguarding Amarnath Yatra

In recent times there have been concerns about the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits, Hindu migrants and government employees. The task for the security forces in the Valley has been challenging in the wake of these killings.

While the success rate has been good in eliminating the terrorists officers say that terrorists from Pakistan continue to make efforts to infiltrate. While over 100 terrorists including 30 from Pakistan have been killed in the first six months of the year, 158 continue to be active in the Kashmir Valley.

The Intelligence has said that the terrorist groups would undertake multiple operations to ensure that the security forces are caught off guard. An official explains to OneIndia that terror groups are carrying out targeted killings and are also planning on targeting the Amarnath Yatra which is being conducted on a grand scale after a gap of two years.

The Intelligence assessment says that terror groups would use sticky bombs on the routes that would be used by the Yatris. Following an input about a possible attack on NH-44 during the Yatra, over 400 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

The terror group that is most active in the Valley is the Lashkar. The group is recruiting hybrid terrorists to use sticky bombs in a bid to target the Yatra, officials have learnt. In addition to this the forces are on very high alert against the possible use of grenades during the Yatra.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said that three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who were killed in recent encounters were sent from Pakistan to attack the Amarnath Yatra.

"#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra," the IGP wrote on Twitter.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan says that it is a no brainer why these horrible incidents are taking place. It's true, separatist leaders know, they cannot re-run the crimes against Pundits during 1990. The reason is, anti-terror operations by security forces inside the valley are in full swing.

And, pace and reach of economic development have started making impact on lives of common people. So, how do they keep pro-independence sentiments alive until a government of their former collaborators is formed. One option is to continue attacking security forces but this has not met with much success. The other is to brainwash fresh recruits who were earlier been involved in stone pelting and use them to gun down defenceless targets and run away. This strategy has worked to some extent, Bhushan also says.