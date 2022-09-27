How do courts in other countries broadcast proceedings LIVE ?

In India, Gujarat High Court was the first high court to live-stream court proceedings followed by Karnataka high court. They only live stream the Chief Justice's Court on YouTube.

Today, Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts live-stream their proceedings through their YouTube channels. The draft rules have a ten-minute delay on the live stream.

Now, let us take a look at how other countries live stream hearings:

United States

While the Supreme Court of the United States has rejected pleas for broadcast of its proceedings, it has since 1955 allowed audio recording and transcripts of oral arguments which are uploaded at the end of each week. The US top court publishes hearings on its website and Oyez of all cases. Oyez is a multimedia judicial archive of the Supreme Court of the United States' proceedings. Under the guidelines, audio of a civil or bankruptcy proceedings involving a matter of public interest may be live-streamed on a court's YouTube channel if all parties to the proceeding consent and the presiding judge approves. Trials involving live witness testimony, and proceedings involving sealed, confidential, or classified materials are ineligible for live-streaming.

Australia:

The Australian Supreme Court allows Live or delayed broadcasting of its proceedings but the practices and norms differ across courts. Meanwhile, the High Court of Australia (HCA) does not live-stream its proceedings.

Brazil

Since 2002, the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil live streams hearings of all cases in video format on television. A public television channel, TV Justiça, and a radio channel, Radio Justiça, were set up to broadcast video and audio. Separately, dedicated YouTube channels hold discussions and commentaries on the judicial system, apart from broadcasting proceedings live.

UK

The UK Supreme Court live streams hearings of all cases in video format on its website. It was in 2005 that the law was amended to remove contempt of court charges for recording proceedings of the Supreme Court. Proceedings are broadcast live with a one-minute delay on the court's website, but coverage can be withdrawn in sensitive appeals.

Canada

Proceedings are broadcast live on Cable Parliamentary Affairs Channel, accompanied by explanations of each case and the overall processes and powers of the court.

South Africa

Since 2017, the Supreme Court of South Africa has allowed the media to broadcast court proceedings in criminal matters, as an extension of the right to freedom of expression.

The Constitutional Courts of Germany and France are among those Courts that do not upload any recordings of proceedings.