How Congress tweaked the ‘One Family, One Ticket’ rule to exempt the Gandhis

When asked if this rule would be applicable to the Gandhis, he said that they are active for the past five years. Priyanka Gandhi has been working formally for the party since 2018. This rider to the rule makes all the Gandhis eligible to contest the elections.

. .

The Congress is also debating an age ceiling besides a term limit for the Rajya Sabha members. This would come up at the 'Chintan Shivir' which was called for in Rajasthan after the drubbing the party got in the five state elections. Around 400 leaders are attending the meeting, which will be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

During the meeting, the party will debate on drawing more leaders below the age of 50 into the party. Maken said no person should be in a post for more than five years. There should be a cooling off period for three years, he added.